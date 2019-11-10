Home

Kathleen Elaine Garcia


1946 - 2019
Kathleen Elaine Ripper Garcia, 73, originally of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ellen Ripper and Walt Ripper; and by her sister-in-law, Melissa Ripper.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Alex Garcia; her loving sons, Larry Rodgers (Jill), Tim Rodgers (Lisa), Keith Rodgers and Dan Rodgers; step-children, Karina Caldwell (Dan), Luis Sanchez and Kenia Valdez (Simon); brothers, Bob Ripper (Roseanne) and Jimmy Ripper; mother-in-law, Maria Garcia (Miguel); sisters-in-law, Concepcion Garcia (Jesus), Rocio Garcia (Gustavo) and Josefina Garcia; and brothers-in-law, Eduardo Garcia, Deonaldo Garcia and Moises Garcia. Also left to cherish her memory are twenty grandchildren, four great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Kathy was a loving homemaker for her four boys, and later worked in medical records at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Her fondness for animals led her to owning a cattle farm later in life and she was particularly a lover of horses and dogs. Kathy was always quick to share a good family recipe; she made the best homemade pizza and desserts.

She will be remembered as a diligent, determined and hard working woman. She was a dedicated wife, and a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Kathy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
