Kathleen H. Tibbles, Kay is survived by her husband, Duane, her children David, Colleen, Mark, Keith, Tammy and Eugene, grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her sister, Jan.
Kay was known for her quick smile, strong faith, her love of life, and her amazing meals to bring her active family together--her sourdough pancakes were legendary! She had an ability to "run a household of crazy very well!"
Kay was fiercely devoted to her family, and is loved and missed.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 5, 2019