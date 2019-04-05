Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
11357 East 40th Street
Yuma, AZ 85367
(928) 248-8924
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Tibbles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen H. Tibbles


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen H. Tibbles Obituary
Kathleen H. Tibbles, Kay is survived by her husband, Duane, her children David, Colleen, Mark, Keith, Tammy and Eugene, grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her sister, Jan.

Kay was known for her quick smile, strong faith, her love of life, and her amazing meals to bring her active family together--her sourdough pancakes were legendary! She had an ability to "run a household of crazy very well!"

Kay was fiercely devoted to her family, and is loved and missed.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
Download Now