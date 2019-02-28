Kathryn Laverne Nelson Vorndam completed her journey on Earth on Monday, February 18, 2019 after losing her battle to Pancreatic Cancer. Kathryn was born November 22, 1957 in Phoenix, Arizona.



On September 8, 1958 she was welcomed with loving arms and hearts by her parents Dwight and Marie Nelson (Allersmeyer). Throughout her childhood she grew up participating in 4-H, stage productions for the local community and enjoyed skiing on Martinez Lake with family and friends. Kathryn graduated from Yuma High School in 1975. She then went on to ASU where she graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Education in 1979. She taught for 30 plus years not only many children but family members like her sister Susie and even an NFL athlete, who valued her devotion to education. She was also a member of a society very dear to her mothers heart: P.E.O.



On Valentine's Day of 2003 she married the love of her life, Brian Vorndam, and they began traveling the world together. The love they had for each other kept them together for 16 blissful years.



Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents Dwight and Marie Nelson.



Kathryn is survived by her loving husband, Brian Vorndam; Sister Susan Osuna (Chris); Nephews Andrew Wright (Bonnie) and David Rico Jr.; Niece Sara Mrofka (Aaron) and Great-Nieces and Nephews, David III, Allison, Audrey, Harper, Matthew, Sydney, and Coltrane.



Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S 1st Ave (Yuma) followed by a graveside service. Reception to follow that at Julianna's Café,1951 W 25th St (Yuma). Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary