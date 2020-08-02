Kathryn Louise Miller Ransom passed away 7/22/2020 in Yuma, AZ at age 91. She was born in Cottonwood, AZ to W.G. (Bill) and Vivian Miller.



Kathryn was a loving and caring person, who made the most out of life. Her smile was infectious, and she always had a kind word for those around her.



She and her family moved to Yuma in 1944. Kathryn graduated from Yuma High School in 1947. Her places of employment included: Mt St Tel & Tel, United Corp, and APS. She retired from the Crane School Library in 1987.



Kathryn and her husband, Ivan, were owners of the Yuma Trailer Park for 30 years, and they were members of the Central Church of Christ. She served as the church librarian for 20 years.



Gardening, crosswords, reading, and spending time with family and friends were some of her interests. She especially enjoyed volunteering for various community organizations- such as CASA, the Foothills Library, and Carver School.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan, her parents, her brother, W.G. (Jr), her sister, Barbara, her daughters, Patricia and Helena, and her granddaughter, Olivia.



Survivors are: granddaughter Katie, and great-granddaughter Vivian.



Services will be Tuesday, August 4th, 9:00 AM at Johnson's Mortuary in Yuma, AZ.



In lieu of flowers, please make a gift donation to Crossroads Mission or Hospice of Yuma.

