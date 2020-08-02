1/1
Kathryn Louise (Miller) Ransom
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Louise Miller Ransom passed away 7/22/2020 in Yuma, AZ at age 91. She was born in Cottonwood, AZ to W.G. (Bill) and Vivian Miller.

Kathryn was a loving and caring person, who made the most out of life. Her smile was infectious, and she always had a kind word for those around her.

She and her family moved to Yuma in 1944. Kathryn graduated from Yuma High School in 1947. Her places of employment included: Mt St Tel & Tel, United Corp, and APS. She retired from the Crane School Library in 1987.

Kathryn and her husband, Ivan, were owners of the Yuma Trailer Park for 30 years, and they were members of the Central Church of Christ. She served as the church librarian for 20 years.

Gardening, crosswords, reading, and spending time with family and friends were some of her interests. She especially enjoyed volunteering for various community organizations- such as CASA, the Foothills Library, and Carver School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan, her parents, her brother, W.G. (Jr), her sister, Barbara, her daughters, Patricia and Helena, and her granddaughter, Olivia.

Survivors are: granddaughter Katie, and great-granddaughter Vivian.

Services will be Tuesday, August 4th, 9:00 AM at Johnson's Mortuary in Yuma, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift donation to Crossroads Mission or Hospice of Yuma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
09:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved