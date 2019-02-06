Ken was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and was the middle brother of three sons of Harold and Goldie Giss. He met and dated his life-long love, Judy Krienke, while both were attending one semester at Arizona State University. After graduating college Ken and Judy wed and they relocated to Manhattan Beach, California where they made their home for the rest of their lives.



Initially Ken worked at Dunn and Bradstreet, then later became part of the Krienke property management team. He was very proud of becoming a Rabbi and having the opportunity to assist in rabbinical services at various synagogues. He was particularly dedicated to interfaith activities in the Manhattan Beach area. Ken had a wide variety of interests and hobbies. He and Judy loved traveling, collecting antiques and curios and learning about histories of various countries.



Judy preceded Ken in death by a few years and he was devastated by her loss. He will be greatly missed by his surviving kin and his many, many friends.



Ken was entered at Green Hills Centenary in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, alongside Judy. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary