Kenneth Glen Crowel, 86, went to sleep in Jesus December 2, 2019 with his wife holding his hand. Born October 19, 1933, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Richard and Pearl Edith (Sibert) Crowel.
He lived there through high school then received an Associate Degree in Religion from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, and then a Bachelor's degree in Christian Administration from Omaha Bible College in Nebraska, and finally a Bachelor's in Education from Bethel College in South Bend, Indiana.
In 1953 he married Glenice Jensen and they had five children, Steven, Kathy, Timothy, Brenda and Jennifer.
During his adult life, he was a Youth Pastor, teacher, TV producer and announcer for KMTV, and businessman, owning several businesses, and was President of the Indiana Nursing Home Association.
In 1992, he met Liddy Causey and they married in 1995. They began wintering in Yuma, Arizona, where Liddy worked as a nurse and they also traveled, selling kettle corn at special events. They moved to Yuma full-time in 2003.
Ken loved to golf and fish. He loved people and never met a stranger. He was an all-around nice guy who loved the Lord. He was a faithful member of Yuma Central Seventh-day Adventist Church.
After a short illness, he passed away December 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy.
He is survived by his wife, Liddy, and his children Steven (Carol) Crowel in Florida, Kathy Knight, Brenda (Carl) Smith and Jennifer all reside in Indiana, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of his life will be held on January 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Yuma Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1681 S. 6th Avenue in Yuma, AZ.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in the name of Ken Crowel to the 7th Day Adventist Christian School at the above address or to The Humane Society of Yuma 4050 Ave 4 1/2 E Yuma. Thank you for your kindness.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 8, 2019