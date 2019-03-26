Home

Kenneth Toon


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Toon Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kenneth Toon (71) announces his passing on March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was an active man, golfing, hunting, and fishing right up until two months before his passing. Kenny honorably served in the U.S. Army and had owned the Rent a Movie video store in the 1980's and 90's.

His loving family will miss him dearly; he is survived by his wife, Jeanne, two brothers and their families, Randy and Truman, daughters Stacy and Stephanie and their husbands Mark and Mike, grandchildren Brandon, Danielle, Sara, Garrett, Karlie and great-granddaughter Clara.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
