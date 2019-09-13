Home

Kenneth "Kenny" Wattam


1937 - 2019
Kenneth "Kenny" Wattam Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Wattam passed away August 21, 2019, at the age of 82.

Cremation has taken place. There was a graveside memorial at Highland Cemetery in Havre, Montana.

Kenny attended Havre Public Schools then served an enlistment with the US. Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, Kenny worked in the construction field and ultimately owning Ken Wattam Construction. He went on to work for Burlington Northern Sata Fe as an engineer, retiring in 2001.

Kenny is survived by, wife, Ann Wattam; daughter, Toni (Tony) Chambrone; sons, Kim Wattam, Shawn (Brooke) Wattam and Don Wattam; grandchildren, kimberlee Jo Prichette, Taylor Hrysenko, D.J. Wattam, John Wattam; one great-granddughter, Lillianna Hrysenko; sisters, Darlene Monthomery, Betty (Tony) Preite.

In lieu of flowers, cards or gifts, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
