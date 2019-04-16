Kevin Keane, 56, passed away in Tucson, AZ on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He leaves behind his beautiful children Keathon, Elizabeth, Katrina, and Joseph, his adorable grandchildren Natalie, Anders, and Emma, his brother Kenny, sister Sandy, brother-in-law Ralph, cousins, and many friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, mother Mary "Lou", brother Mike, and sister Linda.



Kevin was an extremely talented drummer, a loving father, and a doting grandfather.



Please join us on Friday, April 26th from 7pm-11pm at the Eagles 225 S 1st Ave. Keep it casual and wear your favorite rock band t-shirts. We welcome everyone that knew and loved him. We want to celebrate both the man and musician and make enough noise that he can hear us.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or VH1 Save the Music Foundation to continue sharing his love of music. Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 16, 2019