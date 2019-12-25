|
Kevin Jason Chaparosa, 52, passed away on December 21, 2019 at the Yuma Regional Hospital. He was born to Rachel (Miguel) Curtis and Kenneth Chaparosa (Deceased) on December 7, 1967 at Fort Yuma Indian Hospital.
He attended San Pasqual Valley School in Winterhaven, CA. Kevin lived on the Quechan Reservation in Winterhaven, CA. all his life. For a short time he lived in Yuma, AZ.
Kevin dedicated 19 long years working at the Quechan Food Distribution as a warehouse manager. He took great pride in his work there. Along with working, Kevin liked playing Bingo, watching movies and listening and dancing to hi music. Kevin was a caregiver to his heart and an Earth angel to all.
He is survived by his siblings; Anthony Palone, Claudio Palone, Angelo Palone, and Rayna Villaseñor, nephews; Joe Madrid, Xavier Madrid, Angelo Palone, Frankie Cazares, Jayse Philpot, nieces; Miranda Palone, Kylie Palone, Noni Palone, Sonya Palone, AJ Palone, Sierra Madrid.
He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Chaparosa, brother Dominick Palone, nephew Isaac Palone, niece Ceci Casarez.
Kevin's services are at Yuma Mortuary 775. S. 5th Ave, Yuma, AZ. 85364 December 28, 2019 at 5:00pm – 7:00pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 25, 2019