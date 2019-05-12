La Vera Neill Augenstein was born on January 1, 1937 in Brawley CA, and passed away on April 29, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. She attended school through fourth grade in Imperial, CA. Her family moved to the Winterhaven area in 1946. After graduating from Yuma High School in 1954 she went on to graduate from NAU in 1958 with a teaching degree.



After teaching one year in Glendora, CA she married James Augenstein and they moved to Yuma. While teaching for Yuma School District No. 1 she taught 2 years at M.E. Post (fifth grade) and 26 years at O.C. Johnson. At O.C. Johnson she taught the fourth grade and first grade but most of the time the third grade. Besides teaching she was the cooperating teacher for four student teachers, served on the Technical Advisory Committee for the District Library and helped develop the Computer Curriculum. She served on numerous textbook selection committees and was nominated for Teacher of the Year (in the Yuma area) in 1989. She was the Computer Resource Teacher for the district from 1985-1990, teaching teachers how to use various programs for use in the classroom. In 2011 she was inducted into the Education Foundation of Yuma County's Hall of Fame.



She was a charter member of Yuma Elementary Classroom Teacher's Association, a volunteer for Hospice of Yuma from 1984-2012 and a former member of Alpha Delta Kappa. A past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the National Association of Letter Carriers. She has held several offices in Chapter CJ of P.E.O. believing that educating women is very important.



After retiring in 1992 she became a quilter, and then in 2007 began taking lessons for Japanese Embroidery. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge.



She is the mother of Catherine Ann and John David. Catherine is living in Tulsa, OK, and working for Kaiser - Francis Oil Company, and John is practicing law in Las Vegas, NV. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 12, 2019