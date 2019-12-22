|
|
Laline Muriel Collins passed away in Yuma on December 13th, 2019. She was 95.
Laline was born March 2nd, 1924 in LaFayette, New York to William and Isadora Glasow.
Laline loved to reminisce about growing up on the farm in LaFayette where she and older brother Harley would help milk cows, work in the potato cellar and take homemade spice cake and lemonade to the workers in the field. Laline later graduated Salutatorian from LaFayette High School. After completing studies at the Syracuse Business Institute, she worked three years at the Syracuse Loan Co.
From an early age, Laline followed her passion and giftedness for music. She would tell of how her dad carried her 30 lb accordion to class for her to take music lessons. She also became accomplished in playing the organ and piano.
Laline loved a variety of music and had a beautiful voice that could be heard in the church choir, solo performances and at family gatherings.
At the age of 21, Laline moved to Arizona with her parents who were seeking a warmer, drier climate. Laline went to work for the Farm Labor Office where she met and later married her boss's son, Neal Collins. In 1946 they were married in Syracuse, New York, honeymooned in Niagara Falls, and traveled back to Yuma to settle on their farm in the Yuma Valley. They enjoyed life together for 53 years.
Laline was a loving mother and devoted wife, who worked hard to meet the day-to-day demands of running a farm and raising a family. She instilled in her children the importance of determination and strength for the journey ahead.
Laline shared her life, her faith, and her music unselfishly and will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Laline Collins is survived by her son James Collins of Yuma, daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Larry Simpson of Wickenburg, daughter Cynthia Tillou of Yuma, grandchildren Jarrett Collins, Lacie Nelson, Stocker Simpson, Sage Sparkman, Laline Jensen, Bond Tillou, Candace Davis, Brady Tillou, great-grandchildren Bill and Mitch Nelson, Justin Simpson, Landon Hill, Aurora and Thor Jensen, Cammie, Carley, Caley, and Chelsea Tillou, Hadlee and Owen Davis, John and Evelyn Tillou.
She was preceded in death by her husband Neal Collins in 1999.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 Friday, December 27th, 2019, at Johnson Mortuary Chapel. Interment will take place at the Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Mortuary.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 22, 2019