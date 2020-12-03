1/1
Larry Don Crews
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
On October 28, 2020 Larry Don Crews loving father of two and grandfather of five passed away at the age of 73.

Larry was born on March 26, 1947 to Frances and Joe Crews. He attended school in Glendale Arizona, He was a truck driver until he had an injury that prevented him from working. He was married to Rachel Torres for 10 years.

Larry loved to garden had many friends he loved to get together with. He also loved to be at home since he spent a lot of time on the road. His ability to tell a good story and his sense of humor made him the life of the party often times. He was also a music lover, and could tell you the the date and scenario of his life when a song came out.

Larry was preceded in death by his Mother, Frances Crews.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Crews and Betsy Sierra and his grandkids Paris, Steven, Summer and Isaiah Sierra and Coltan Davenport.
Published in Yuma Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
