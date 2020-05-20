Larry F. Newcomer
1940 - 2020
Larry F. Newcomer 79, passed away at home peacefully on May 14, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. Born June 6, 1940 in New Cumberland, PA to F. Arthur and Mary Newcomer.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1979 and is a Vietnam Veteran. He was a 32nd degree Freemason of the Scottish Rite in Bellevue, WA. After completing the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Academy, he worked as a K9 handler assigned to the desert southwest, which is what brought him and the family to Yuma, AZ. Larry was a loyal fan of the Washington Redskins and was known around town as Redskin Larry.

He is survived by 'The Newcomer Girls' Kimberly Grable of Casa Grande AZ, Deborah Ford-Flanders (Jim Flanders) of Sioux Falls SD, Patricia Koch of Alpine CA, Lisa Newcomer of Oak Harbor WA; 12 grandchildren Leslie, Diana, Amanda, Kevin, Mason, Emily, Alaina, Isabella, Allison, Shelby, Abigail, Paige one great-grandson Kingston Jett; and sisters Arlene Murray of New Bloomfield PA, and Geri Holley of Wellsville PA.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife Annette M. Newcomer, parents F. Arthur and Mary Newcomer, and sister Marion Hatfield.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Yuma Mortuary (775 South 5th Ave) with graveside services to be held Friday May 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Desert Lawn Memorial Park (1415 S. 1st Ave) flowers may be sent to Yuma Mortuary.

"Fare Winds and Following Seas to our Dad, The Chief!"

Published in Yuma Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
MAY
22
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
