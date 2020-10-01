1/1
LaRue D. Nelson
1947 - 2020
LaRue was born and raised in Salt Lake City UT. She was the eldest of seven children. She married her husband Jerry on December 19, 1970. They had one daughter Tara married to James and a grandson William.

LaRue was a teacher for Yuma School District One and served on the San Pasqual School board. She received her master's degree in education from NAU. She enjoyed teaching children. She was loving and kind.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Lola Deppe, and a daughter Kimberly.

She is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Tara, son in law James and grandson William. She is also survived by her two sisters Mariella, and Bonnie, and her four brothers Lyle, Ronald, Scott, and Leland. Her legacy of love will live on in her family and the students she taught.

A viewing will be held on October 6, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Yuma Mortuary is located 775 S. 5th Ave. Yuma AZ. 85364. The graveside service will be on October 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Desert Lawn Memorial. Please don't send flowers but donations to Amberly's Place would be appreciated.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
