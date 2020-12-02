Laurie was my laurel advisor and friend. I can still remember sitting in the high council room listening to her lessons( passing notes to my friends :) and knowing Laurie was just happy we were there. She truly was an angel who always made me feel so special. She always said I was like a little firecracker with so much energy and I could truly feel her love for me, it was genuine and unforced. I have so much love for her and Craig and they will always play a huge part in the woman I became later in life. Our hearts and prayers are with Craig and the family we love you guys!

Tia Palmer

Friend