Laurie Colvin (Peters), 60, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 surrounded by her family in Yuma, Arizona. A grave side and memorial service will be held at Wellton Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Laurie was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on January 12, 1960 to Nancy Kay Rees and Duane Allen Peters. She married Craig Robert Colvin on May 20,1982 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Laurie was a shining example of strength and courage; she never gave up as she battled cancer the past 5 years.
Laurie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who packed so much love into her 60 years. She and Craig were blessed with 4 children and 10 grandchildren. There was nothing more important to Laurie than her family. They enjoyed many wonderful times together camping, doing family cookouts and bonfires, and traveling with her husband and family. Laurie was always a hard worker and had a successful career as an office manager at a local dental practice. She was incredibly talented in many ways and enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafts, painting, and much more. She was successful at most everything she attempted. She generously shared her talents and was often found serving others in her church assignments. Laurie loved the Lord and studied the gospel fervantly.
Laurie is survived by her husband Craig, sister Susan Billock, sister Kathy Thatcher, brother Michael Peters, sister Stacy Weisner, and step-brother Robert Crowder; children: Robert Colvin (Angee), Alyssa Lines (Michael), Rees Colvin (Kelsey), Ryan Colvin (Kolette); grandchildren: Conner Lines, Jake Lines, Grace Colvin, Clara Lines, Joseph Colvin, Sadie Lines, Spencer Colvin, Aria Colvin, Dallin Colvin, and Riley Colvin; and many more extended family and friends.
