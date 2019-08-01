|
Larry Hieber, 66, died Monday, July 27, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and children when he passed at Banner Gateway Hospital in Gilbert AZ. Larry was born December 11, 1952 in Pittsburgh PA.
In his younger days Larry enjoyed playing baseball, hunting and quickly became an Eagle Scout. He joined the Navy in 1971 and served four years while stationed in Pensacola, FL where he met his first wife Lynette. Larry moved to Yuma, AZ in 1975 with his family where he took ownership of Westwoods Furniture. He showed pride and devotion in his business by providing quality customer service to the Yuma community for over 40 years. He loved cooking while having a glass of wine and listening to his favorite music. Larry's love for his family, friends, love of life and sense of humor are just a few of the wonderful qualities he will be remembered for.
Larry added to his family when he married Tracy on January 11, 1997. He gained his stepchildren Craig and Tara. Larry resided in Yuma for the remainder of his life enjoying all of his family and friends. He was the bond that held them all together and will be eternally missed.
He is survived by his wife Tracy, mother and father-in-law Charles and Sharon, daughters Jenny (Ernie), Carey (Mike), son Craig (Sondra), step-son Craig (Stephanie), step-daughter Tara (Francisco), sister Linda, brother-in-law Bryan, Todd (Cindy), Tim (Janet), sister-in-law Tami (David), grandkids Emily, Bethany, Trey, Luke, Lily, Alexa, Layla, Isaiah, Nash, and great grandson Jacob. Nephew Keith (Lynn), Niece Melissa (Aubree), and many more beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Louise Hieber and sister, Loraine Kelly.
Services will be August 3rd, 2019 at Vertical Church 3142 S. Arizona Ave at 1:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at Elks Lodge 1917 W. 32nd St. from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Go Fund Me Page "Find Emily Hieber".
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 1, 2019