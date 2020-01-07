|
|
Lee Roy Surratt, 86, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away January 3, 2020. He was born January 30, 1933 in Corinth, Mississippi.
Chief Petty Officer Surratt retired from the U.S. Navy in 1969. Lee and his wife were lifetime members of the Escapees RV Club and enjoyed full time RV'ing for many years. Lee spent his time doing wood working, making leather crafts and work-camping. They spent many winters at Quartzsite, Arizona and were founding members of the Escapees Park in Benson, Arizona where they lived for 22 years before moving to Yuma in 2012.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy Surratt, Sr. and Mary Counce Surratt of Corinth.
He is survived by his wife Valerie of Yuma, children, Gregory (Jo Ann) of Florida, and Robynne Young (Will) of California, two grandchildren, Patrick and Mark Young, and great grandson Austin Young; His sister, June Whitaker of Tennesee and Johnny of Florida.
Desert Valley Mortuary and Research for Life are handling arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 7, 2020