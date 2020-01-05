|
Leo Frank Corbet was born on November 16, 1936, in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Lucille Young Corbet and Leo F. Corbet, Sr. A man of many stories (some were even true!), he delighted people with charm and wit until his passing on December 22, 2019, in Phoenix.
Leo was a "Criminal" at Yuma High, where he wrestled, practiced his trumpet skills, and picked melons in the summer heat. After graduating, he attended the University of Arizona, earning both his undergraduate and law degrees there. During those years in Tucson, he earned his letterman's jacket for wrestling, played in a band for Barry Goldwater, and sold Fuller Brush products door-to-door…already a man of diverse talents!
Leo began practicing law in Phoenix after law school. He was voted into the Arizona State Senate when he was only 33. He subsequently served as President of the Senate, and ran for governor as the Republican candidate in 1982.
Leo was blessed with a life-saving heart transplant in 2001, facilitated by Dr. Jack Copeland. Not long after that miracle, Leo became an avid transplant advocate, raising money and awareness for that important cause.
Leo loved Arizona, all-things-Sigma Chi, country music, the Oregon Coast, poker, driving to really small towns (where he somehow knew half the population), visiting with people, telling jokes (laughing before he got to his own punchline), dancing, and any game involving a ball (especially baseball). He was also the undisputed best harmonica player in the family.
He recently was honored as a "Significant Sig," a distinction that thrilled him, coming from the fraternity he loved so much.
Leo's "did-he-really-just-say-that?" sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, as will his inclination to help people-including strangers-at the drop of a hat.
He leaves his loving wife and best friend, Kathy; daughters, Kelly, Jill, and Katy; brothers, Frank, Chris, Ken; stepchildren, Chris, Chad, and Kelly; nine grandchildren; and Mo, his much-loved four-legged friend. (His amazing younger brother, Jim, died August 16, 2019.)
The services to honor a big and rich life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 10, at The Beatitudes Church, located at 555 W. Glendale Avenue in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of this one-of-a-kind man can be made to the Transplant Community Alliance, Transplantaz.org, or send a memorial gift to P.O. Box 36122, Phoenix, AZ, 85067.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 5, 2020