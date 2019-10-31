|
Leon John Vedders age 75, of Mankato, MN died Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church in North Mankato, MN. Visitation will be held at the church prior to service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Northview – North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lee loved to hunt and fish. He played softball for over 20 years for McQuay, Russell Coil Company and Fritz & Joyce's over 40 league. He coached Rockford's Peewee hockey teams for many years. He and his wife Shari played golf, shot darts and bowled in many different leagues in Yuma, Arizona. He loved to play cards, read and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his three children, Bryan (Pearl) Vedders, Jill (Kenny) Klooster, and Joel Vedders; grandchildren, Brittney Hollen, Andrea Voegele, Anna Delaittre, Ashton Vedders, Chandler and Cameron Klooster, and Alexia Vedders; two great-grandchildren; seven siblings; many nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shari Vedders; two brothers, and his great-grandson.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 31, 2019