Leonard (Buck) Kunz, 94, a former resident of Yuma, died July 25, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.



Born Sept. 16, 1925, in Mallard, Iowa, he was a farmer and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



Funeral home in Eagle, Idaho, is handling arrangements, including cremation.

