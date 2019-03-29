Home

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Leonard McChesney


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard McChesney Obituary
Leonard McChesney, 70, went home to the Lord on March 25th, 2019. His absence from this world will leave a huge hole in the hearts of his family, friends and colleagues. He worked at the border control port in San Luis for over 15 years, first as an agent and then as an administrator.

He is survived by his wife, Debra, his daughter, Jamie, his son, Samuel, his sister, Jeanne, and his four grandchildren, Rebekah, Gregory, Carolyn and Kay Leigh.

Leonard was a long-time friend and supporter of Angel Dueñas, a missionary to the Philippines. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to Angel's ministry in Leonard's name at https://www.gofundme.com/lmcchesney.

A service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 1st, 2019 in the chapel at the Yuma Mortuary (775 S 5th Ave).

"For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ, Who died for us, that, whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with him."
1 Thessalonians 5:9-10 KJV
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
