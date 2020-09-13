1/1
Leonard Ray Timmons
1958 - 2020
On August 29th, 2020 Leonard Ray Timmons passed away at his home in Wellton, Arizona. Born on March 23rd, 1958, he was a long-time resident of Wellton and alumnus of Antelope Union High School.

Leonard was extremely proud of Wellton and the legacy left behind by his mom and dad, Cleta and Danny Lopez. It was a tradition of service and caring for those in need. In his words, 'it's what a Desert Rat would do'.

Leonard was a master electrician who worked in the RV business for more than 40 years. His ability to solve the hard problems made him a valuable and sought after professional in the industry. His kind heart and the willingness to always lend a hand made him a friend.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Timmons and brother, Steve Lopez, and 3 nephews and 4 nieces.

If we could offer up any last words to the Hillbilly Kid they would be, "put the pedal to the medal in that Delta 88 and keep on truckin', just keep an eye out for mom and dad".

We love you and are going to miss you.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
The last phone conversation I had with Lenny, he told me he was going to Oklahoma to see his Aunt Von!...
Lora Nunn
Family
September 12, 2020
Always the kindest sweet cousin to his little cousin here. Wished I could have known him as an adult sadly our paths never crossed again. Someday we will see each other again. I will always love you big cousin Lennie.
Evie.
Evie Eacret Gonzagowski
Family
September 12, 2020
Lennie,
The one thing i will hold dear is how you tortured me as a kid with those bear hugs! Haha I remember you coming over and hang out with my mom and dad now you 3 can hang out togrther again and have a great time! Rest in peace cousin.
Annette and Stevie,
Its hard to lose a loved one but remember he will be with you always in your heart! Love you cousins.
Rebecca Rivera
Family
September 11, 2020
Lennie, I have so many memories of you and all us cousins as kids in Wellton. I miss you and love you.....Annette...I love how you put Desert Rats on here...that is what Daddy always called us kids...his Desert Rats...I love you and Steve and know if you need anything I am here.
Billie Eacret
Family
