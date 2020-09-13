On August 29th, 2020 Leonard Ray Timmons passed away at his home in Wellton, Arizona. Born on March 23rd, 1958, he was a long-time resident of Wellton and alumnus of Antelope Union High School.



Leonard was extremely proud of Wellton and the legacy left behind by his mom and dad, Cleta and Danny Lopez. It was a tradition of service and caring for those in need. In his words, 'it's what a Desert Rat would do'.



Leonard was a master electrician who worked in the RV business for more than 40 years. His ability to solve the hard problems made him a valuable and sought after professional in the industry. His kind heart and the willingness to always lend a hand made him a friend.



He is survived by his sister, Sharon Timmons and brother, Steve Lopez, and 3 nephews and 4 nieces.



If we could offer up any last words to the Hillbilly Kid they would be, "put the pedal to the medal in that Delta 88 and keep on truckin', just keep an eye out for mom and dad".



We love you and are going to miss you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store