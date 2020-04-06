|
LeRoy "Jud" Judkins passed peacefully in his sleep. A loving father, husband, grandfather, friend and companion.
Jud was a patriotic faithful supporter of our blessed USA and a Vietnam veteran, serving as a crew chief in the United States Air Force for 4 1/2 years. After being honorably discharged, he eventually became a Flight Test Mechanic for Boeing, retiring after 30+ years. Following retirement, he joined his close friends, traveling to Yuma where he spent his winters. He was an avid classic / muscle car lover and enjoyed NASCAR races.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his brother Charlies, and his sons Leroy Jr and Sean.
His celebration of life is scheduled for November.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 6, 2020