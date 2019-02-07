Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cocopah RV & Golf Resort Ballroom Resources More Obituaries for Leroy Krumm Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leroy Everett "Lee" Krumm

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Leroy (Lee) Everett Krumm went to his Home with his Lord and Savior on the morning of January 30, 2019.



Lee was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemo and radiation therapy just over a year ago. Through treatment and the Grace and Mercy of our Lord his rectal cancer healed. By the Hand of God his lymphoma was completely removed from his body and his renal failure reversed. In the end, doctors believed the chemo weakened his heart causing CHF.



Leroy E. Krumm was born to Leroy A. Krumm and Marian Correll Krumm on June 27, 1939 in Adair, Iowa. Lee graduated from Adair High School in 1957 and joined the USAF in 1960 where he served his country for twenty four and a half years.



During his career Lee was awarded the Bronze Star and many Commendation Medals for his service. Lee retired while stationed at the Tonopah Test Range working on the F117A Stealth Fighter Program. After retiring, he worked at TTR until its closure in 1992 and then opened Lee Krumm Insurance Agency in Pahrump Nevada. Lee and wife, Laurie then began touring the country, and in 2004 settled among their friends at Cocopah RV and Golf Resort in Yuma.



Lee was a wonderful husband, friend and father, and one of the most gentle, loving, honest, and Godly men we've known. We are grateful he was home and surrounded with the love of family and friends prior to his passing. The care Lee received from Dr. Smythe and his staff at Up 2 Par Medical Center and YRMC while in the hospital, the dedication to excellence and compassion shown by the team at Southwestern Palliative Care and Hospice, and the love and friendship of our Cocopah resort community was absolutely beyond our imagination.



Though Laurie's sorrow is inexpressible, the Joy of her life with Lee and assurance of spending Eternity together overwhelms it and grants her Peace. Laurie continues to lift up their beloved family, cherished Air Force family, their family at Agua De Vida Orphanage in Mexico, Cocopah family and SWPCA family in prayer. God bless you all and thank you. Lee and Laurie have always treasured each one of you in their hearts.



Lee is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Krumm (Janice) and great granddaughter Evangeline Reddin.



He is survived by his wife, Laurie Krumm, children Debbie Walker (Mark) & Dave Krumm (Lorene) along with their mother Soledad McElroy, daughters, Misty Reddin (Matt) and Amanda Nichols and son Jerry Nichols (Heidi), brothers Gene Krumm (Jane) and Paul Krumm (Sanya), and his sister Mary Ann Bates, fourteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren and twenty nieces and nephews.



Lee had a family he was proud of, grateful for and cherished in his heart and prayers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cocopah RV & Golf Resort Ballroom on Saturday, February 23, at 2:00 pm. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 7, 2019