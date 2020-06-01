Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lester's life story with friends and family

Share Lester's life story with friends and family

Lester Eugene Stone, 79, of Yuma, died May 30, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Aug. 14, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mo., he was a construction data engineer and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.



Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, with burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store