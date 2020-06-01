Lester Eugene Stone
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Eugene Stone, 79, of Yuma, died May 30, 2020, in Yuma.

Born Aug. 14, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mo., he was a construction data engineer and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, with burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
11357 East 40th Street
Yuma, AZ 85367
(928) 248-8924
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved