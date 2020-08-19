1/1
Linda Faye Lane (Riddle)
1940 - 2020
Linda Faye Lane (Riddle), 79, of Yuma passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 of natural causes.

She was born September 16, 1940 in Albertville, Alabama to Bill and Ethel Riddle. The family moved to Yuma, Arizona where Linda graduated from Yuma High and where she met Stan Lane. They married in 1958 and were together until Stan's death in 2010.

Linda was a creative soul and entrepreneur. She ran many businesses in Yuma including Jewelry and Things, 593, and Dragonfly.

She is survived by her children, Tanya (Jim) Campbell; and Todd Lane; grandchildren, Doug (Laura) Campbell; Cara (Jeremiah) Campbell; and Ian Campbell; great-grandchild, Lane Campbell; siblings, Bill (Michelle) Riddle Jr.; Suzette(Harold) Richey; Sherry McDowell; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Pallbearers: Grandchildren, Doug Campbell; Ian Campbell; Nephews Brett McDowell; Wesley McDowell; Josh Riddle; Jared Richey. Honorary Pallbearers: Nephews, Rusty Sant and John Dial.

A private family gathering is scheduled at Johnson Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Linda's memory.

"Don't cry because it's over-smile because it happened." We love you, Grammy.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
