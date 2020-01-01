Home

Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
Linda G. Henry


1947 - 2020
Linda G. Henry Obituary
Linda Henry passed away in her home on the evening of December 24, 2019 at the age of 72. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, her immense care for others, and her delicious cooking.

Respects can be paid during a window memorial at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann, 795 W 28th St. Yuma, Arizona on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Linda is survived by her loving friends of Yuma, Arizona, her two sons; Richard Harbison, and Scott Morin, and her daughter; Tonya Barton. Linda is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law; Donald and Sue Lemmons, as well as ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Carroll Henry, her parents; Fred and Gladys Lemmons, one sister; Wanda Kasparek, and her youngest daughter; Dawna Morin.

In leiu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life and love for animals, can make a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
