Linda entered the gates of Heaven on March 4th, 2020, after unexpectedly having on stroke on February 25, 2020.
Linda was born in El Centro, Ca. on December 30th, 1946. Linda spent her early teen years going to school in Dallas, Texas until moving with her family to El Centro, Ca. In February 1964Linda entered Central High School in the 11th grade and was a proud member of the Spartan's class of 1965. Three weeks after moving to El Centro, Linda met her future husband Buddy Hartley. After dating for two years, Linda and Buddy were married on March 23, 1966. They started building their family, having three sons, Ty, Wesley, and Jason. Linda was known by all for her sweet personality, and always smiling. In 1966 Linda and Buddy purchased the Foster's Freeze in Brawley. In 1989, Linda worked as a sales associate with Buddy in Yuma, Az for U.S. Foodservice.
1996 when their son Jason had passed at the age 26, Linda began writing in her journal and named them, "Letters from Heaven". When retired in 2008, she continued writing in her journals and enjoyed making jewelry and sharing what she made with her friends. She enjoyed visiting with her sister in law, Connie Hartley and spending time with her granddaughters, Luna and Solana.
Linda is survived by her Husband Buddy, sons Ty, and Wes, two grandsons, Jacob and Colby, a brother, David Icke, sister-in-law, Luisa, daughter-in-law DeeDee, and granddaughters, Luna & Solana. Aunt and Uncle Fern and Don Barioni, and Brother in law, Jim Hartley (who she called her big brother) and sister-in-law law Connie Hartley.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Jason, father Leon Leath, mother, Imogene Gentry, and brother Ronnie Icke, who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.
Funeral will be in Yuma, AZ Monday March 16th, 2020 at Johnson Mortuary at 10:00 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 13, 2020