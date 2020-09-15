1/1
Linda Lee Colton
1960 - 2020
Linda passed peacefully after complications of surgery.

She graduated in 1978 from Kota High School. She enjoyed a long career in many roles but excelled in customer service. She was compassionate to all she encountered, from homeless veterans to every customer she had contact with. Her love for her family was boundless, especially for her grandsons. She relocated to Colorado after visiting and falling in love with both the Rocky Mountains and the love of her life Carl. Her most recent passion was driving her bright yellow Mustang especially on weekends with car clubs in the Denver area.

She is predeceased by her mother Patricia Faye Colton.

Survived by her husband Carl of Broomfield Colorado, father William Colton USMC retired (Anna) of Yuma, daughter Krista Siguenza (Hugo) grandsons Gabriel, James, Noah and Matthew of Broomfield Colorado, sister Karen Colton (Barbara) of Bloomington Minnesota.

Special thank you to the dedicated ICU nurses and Colorado Flight for Life at St Anthony Hospital.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 15, 2020.
