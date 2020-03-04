Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000

Linda Lee Peterson Adelgren


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lee Peterson Adelgren Obituary
Linda Lee Peterson Adelgren, of Yuma, AZ, was born in Denver, CO, on Tuesday, November 14, 1944 and went to be present with the Lord on Tuesday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 75.

Lin was a loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. She enjoyed spending many hours making some of the most beautiful beaded jewelry for which she received several awards. She loved spending time with family and friends and playing games. Lin never met a stranger and always showed love for others. More than anything, we celebrate her Heavenly homecoming.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lelend E. Peterson & Dortha F. Peterson.

She is survived by her, husband of 55 years – Charles (Chuck) Adelgren, children – Darren Adelgren & wife Margaret (Maggie), Dana Adelgren & wife Linda, Grandchildren – Marquis Kirkwood, Gloria Adelgren, Garret Adelgren, Hunter Adelgren, Hailey Adelgren, Holdyn Adelgren.

Funeral & Viewing Services will be at: Funeraria del Angel Funeral Home 795 W. 28th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364. Thursday March 5, 2020. Viewing 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Funeral 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -