Linda Lee Peterson Adelgren, of Yuma, AZ, was born in Denver, CO, on Tuesday, November 14, 1944 and went to be present with the Lord on Tuesday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 75.
Lin was a loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. She enjoyed spending many hours making some of the most beautiful beaded jewelry for which she received several awards. She loved spending time with family and friends and playing games. Lin never met a stranger and always showed love for others. More than anything, we celebrate her Heavenly homecoming.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lelend E. Peterson & Dortha F. Peterson.
She is survived by her, husband of 55 years – Charles (Chuck) Adelgren, children – Darren Adelgren & wife Margaret (Maggie), Dana Adelgren & wife Linda, Grandchildren – Marquis Kirkwood, Gloria Adelgren, Garret Adelgren, Hunter Adelgren, Hailey Adelgren, Holdyn Adelgren.
Funeral & Viewing Services will be at: Funeraria del Angel Funeral Home 795 W. 28th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364. Thursday March 5, 2020. Viewing 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Funeral 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 4, 2020