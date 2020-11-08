Linda Robbins Conlee was born April 8, 1948 and was taken home on October 17, 2020. She had been in the U.T. East Texas hospital with Covid-19.
She graduated from R.I. Paschal High School in 1965 and graduated from Texas Christian University in 1971. At the age of 40, she had a "mid-life" crisis, and decided to explore medicine, a field to which she had always been drawn. She enrolled in TCJC to complete her required courses and in March of 1991, entered U.T. Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. She was in the Allied Health Sciences program, training to become a Physician Assistant. She graduated in August of 1992, and moved to Friona, Texas, in the Texas Panhandle. She practiced in the Panhandle for six years, when she and her husband, Jim, moved to Yuma, Arizona. She practiced in various disciplines in Yuma until 2016, when she had to take early retirement for health reasons. She and Jim lived in Yuma until his retirement in 2017. She told Jim, "I don't want sand, mesquite trees or river rock". They selected east Texas because not only did it not have any of those three items, but because God provided them with an acre of land with a house, which she transformed into a beautiful home. And instead of sand, God gave them lots of trees, a thick lawn and good ole black dirt, so she could plant flowers and grow jalapenos and green chilies.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Wendell A. Robbins, her mother, Marjorie Bode Robbins and daughter, Rebecca Conlee Luckie.
She is survived her husband of 52 years, James R. Conlee; son, James Wendell Conlee, brother, Wendell Bruce Robbins, sister, Elizabeth Robbins, Berett G. Luckie, Justin A. Luckie, amd Garrett Luckie, Ashley Conlee II and Samuel C. Conlee and four great-grandchildren.
Linda is now united with her Blessed Savior, Whom she learned to love as a child and re-united with her daughter Becky. She is now R.I.P. Linda and Becky never rested, but they most certainly are at peace.
A private Memorial will be held for Linda with family and a few guests.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun