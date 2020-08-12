Linden Rosa Cross died peacefully on July 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness in Riverside, CA. Linden was born on October 24, 1941, in Yuma, Arizona to Ann (McDaniel) and Wilton Woods.
The Woods and McDaniel's were founding farmers in the Yuma Valley. She graduated from Yuma Union High School in 1959. Linden had retired from a career that included teaching English and Literature for more than 30 years. Additionally, she owned a successful business (McDaniel Courier Service) in Little Rock, Arkansas for several years.
Linden led a remarkable life. After graduation from high school, she attended Arizona State University, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in English Education. Later in life, she received a Master's degree from the University of Arkansas. Her first teaching job was in Gallup, New Mexico. She continued teaching in a variety of schools including a two-year position in Taiwan. Linden believed reading and writing well were keys to a successful life. A recipient of the Never Say Die Award from one school, she never gave up on a student. She maintained relationships with students long after she was no longer their teacher. A wanderer at heart, she traveled extensively to Europe and many places in the U.S. Additionally, she lived in many places including New Mexico, Arkansas, Iowa, Arizona, England, and Taiwan. An avid gardener, she was constantly working in the garden wherever she lived. She also liked reading, genealogy and playing games. She moved to California in 2013 to be with her family and enjoyed family gatherings, a trip to Palm Springs, theater, restaurants, and the beach.
Quick-witted, outspoken, and sharp to the end, she remained interested in politics and the world around her. She liked to make new friends but stayed in contact with friends from childhood, college, and young adulthood. She liked an adventure, rhythm and blues music, basketball, and movies. She was very well read and could recite classics from memory.
Linden was preceded in death by her sister and is survived by her daughter, two brothers, three grandchildren, several extended family members, and many lifelong friends.
Due to current travel limitations, a private Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. Please contact her niece, Alison Loukeh, at loukeh@outlook.com
for more information.