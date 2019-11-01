Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:30 PM
Fibber McGees
1989 W. Elliot Rd.
Chandler, AZ
1959 - 2019
Lisa Biltz Darby Obituary
It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Lisa Biltz Darby. Lisa was born June 9, 1959 in Yuma, AZ, to George and Rita Blitz.

She passed unexpectedly in Chandler, AZ on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She graduated as a proud Criminal in 1977 and again as an Arizona wildcat in 1981. She loved watching U of A football and basketball. Her clothing consisted of Criminal blue and white and Wildcat red and blue. She also enjoyed traveling, Disney, and the family dogs. Lisa was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

She is survived be her husband, Steve Darby, son Sean, daughter Aly, sisters Linda Collins (Terry) and Cathy Magdaleno (Chris) and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Biltz.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday November 3, 2019 5:30 pm at Fibber McGees 1989 W. Elliot Rd. Chandler, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
