Lloyd Arthur Peterson Jr.



Lloyd Arthur Peterson Jr., 74, died Sep. 1, 2020, at his Yuma home.



Born Nov. 11, 1945, in Marquette, Michigan, he was a transportation foreman and a veteran of the U.S. Army.



All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

