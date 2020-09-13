1/1
Lloyd "Bucky" Peterson Jr.
1945 - 2020
On September 1, 2020, Lloyd Peterson Jr., 74, passed away at his home with his loving wife, Dixie Channing Peterson by his side.

He was a Transportation Forman and veteran of the U.S. Army. After retirement he traveled to Yuma and then back to Michigan to be with family.

Surviving Lloyd are his wife, Dixie; son, Chris Peterson; daughter, Danielle Peterson; grandchildren, Bryce, Victoria and Nate; sisters, Carol, Judy and Kelly; nieces and nephews will miss him immensely. He also will be missed by the circle of friends he collected throughout his life in Yuma and Michigan.

During his illness, which he fought courageously to the end, he was in excellent hands with Amy, his Hospice Nurse. He adored her, he was well known for his nickname "Crabby".

Per his request, there will be no services.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
