Jr. left on his last journey on April 18th 2020.
Jr. was never to busy to say "What's up" to all he met, especially the ladies. Jr. was a jokester, a big Phoenix Cardinals fan but most of all Jr. was a mama's boy.
Jr. is preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Tillie Thomas; father, Lloyd Sr.; sisters, Catalina and Ofelia; brother, Christopher "Fish". Jr.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kim; mother, Isabella "Betty"; sisters, Lynetta and Samantha; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tribal Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm until 5:00 am at the West Cocopah Cry House Lawn.
Farewell on you last journey, with your mischievous smile, riding off on a Harley with both guns a blazing.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 24, 2020