Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000
Lloyd Thomas Jr.

Lloyd Thomas Jr. Obituary
Jr. left on his last journey on April 18th 2020.

Jr. was never to busy to say "What's up" to all he met, especially the ladies. Jr. was a jokester, a big Phoenix Cardinals fan but most of all Jr. was a mama's boy.

Jr. is preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Tillie Thomas; father, Lloyd Sr.; sisters, Catalina and Ofelia; brother, Christopher "Fish". Jr.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kim; mother, Isabella "Betty"; sisters, Lynetta and Samantha; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.


Tribal Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm until 5:00 am at the West Cocopah Cry House Lawn.

Farewell on you last journey, with your mischievous smile, riding off on a Harley with both guns a blazing.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
