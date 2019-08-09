Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2895 S 8th Ave
Yuma, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loella Curtis Hemming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loella Joyce Curtis Hemming


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loella Joyce Curtis Hemming Obituary
Loella Joyce Curtis Hemming, Yuma – Loella Joyce Smith Curtis Hemming, a long-time resident of Yuma, died Monday, August 5th, 2019. Loella is survived by her husband Garth Hemming, 3 living sons, 5 step children, 29 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Loella was born on July 22nd, 1943 in Morenci, Arizona. She Married Nikolaus A Curtis on June 12th, 1964. The couple had four sons - Shannon, Scott, Dean and Kelly. They were owners of the Iron Scroll from 1970 to 2000. They also built the Ironwood Golf Course in 1989. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many capacities. She was a gifted pianist and organist and was generous in sharing her musical talents. Loella eventually married Garth Hemming in 2002 after the death of her husband Nik in 2000. The couple spent much of their time working the golf course as well as traveling the world. Loella was a kind and gentle soul who always had a kind word for anyone.

Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00am, Friday, August 9th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 2895 S 8th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.