|
|
Loella Joyce Curtis Hemming, Yuma – Loella Joyce Smith Curtis Hemming, a long-time resident of Yuma, died Monday, August 5th, 2019. Loella is survived by her husband Garth Hemming, 3 living sons, 5 step children, 29 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Loella was born on July 22nd, 1943 in Morenci, Arizona. She Married Nikolaus A Curtis on June 12th, 1964. The couple had four sons - Shannon, Scott, Dean and Kelly. They were owners of the Iron Scroll from 1970 to 2000. They also built the Ironwood Golf Course in 1989. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many capacities. She was a gifted pianist and organist and was generous in sharing her musical talents. Loella eventually married Garth Hemming in 2002 after the death of her husband Nik in 2000. The couple spent much of their time working the golf course as well as traveling the world. Loella was a kind and gentle soul who always had a kind word for anyone.
Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00am, Friday, August 9th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 2895 S 8th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 9, 2019