Lola May Was born February 15, 1926 to John and Effie Beckman in Miles City, Montana. She passed away June 28, 2019 after a long illness. From an early age she hoped to become a nurse, she never lost that dream. After finishing her high school years she joined the Presentation School of Nursing in Aberdeen, South Dakota, graduating in 1946 following which she earned her Bachelor degree from Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana.



In 1948 she married Benjamin Strickland and they had three sons, Jim (1949), Pat (1950) and Joe (1952). She was widowed in 1970.



In 1976 she moved to Oregon to work and later married Roy Cooper and had 41 good years together. They lived in Coos Bay, OR, Emporia, VA, Grenada, MS and then back to Coos Bay to retire in 1989. In 1999 they purchased their home in Yuma.



She was a very avid quilter and made many quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also liked to knit.



Church was also her life and she was active in it for many years.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019.



In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to Presentation College at 1500 North Second Street, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 Published in The Yuma Sun on July 10, 2019