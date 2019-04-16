Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
For more information about
Lorenzo Limon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorenzo Limon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorenzo Limon


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorenzo Limon Obituary
Lorenzo was a proud member of the US Navy, serving in the Korean War. He retired from Shamrock Dairy in Yuma, AZ.

Lorenzo is preceded in death by his wife Connie Limon, brothers Ernie Limon, Richard Limon, and his sister Verna Limon. He is survived by his brother Louie Limon, sister Josie Limon, and his daughters Susana Shircliff and Maria Heil.

Services will be held starting at 10 AM on April 23rd at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

A reception will be held at the family home,1852 Double Delight Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89032, from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now