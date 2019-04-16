|
|
Lorenzo was a proud member of the US Navy, serving in the Korean War. He retired from Shamrock Dairy in Yuma, AZ.
Lorenzo is preceded in death by his wife Connie Limon, brothers Ernie Limon, Richard Limon, and his sister Verna Limon. He is survived by his brother Louie Limon, sister Josie Limon, and his daughters Susana Shircliff and Maria Heil.
Services will be held starting at 10 AM on April 23rd at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101.
A reception will be held at the family home,1852 Double Delight Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89032, from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 16, 2019