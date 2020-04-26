|
|
Lorissa Ann Huseby Sohler was born July 8th,1936 to Rudy and Selma Huseby in Steele, North Dakota. Lori passed away to be with our Lord on March 25th, 2020 at the age of 83. She was sleeping comfortably at her home in River Valley Estates, Yuma AZ at the time of her death.
Growing up, Lori's family moved from Steele, North Dakota in 1938 to Hinsdale, Montana, and the family lived there for approximately nine years. In 1947, they moved to the Hood River Valley Dee Flat area where she worked on the farm and helped her mother raise her younger brothers and sisters.
In 1954, Lori graduated from Wy'east High School and was the advertising editor of the class yearbook. Her first marriage was to Roy C. Sparks Jr., the father of her three sons. Roy worked for First National Bank. While Roy was working, she raised her three young boys.
Lori divorced Roy in 1964. She later married Larry Sohler in 1966 and helped manage Sohler Electric on the heights. Lori also helped manage part of the family farm, Sohler Orchards, in Pine Grove, OR. There, they built their family home, and they grew apples, pears, and cherries.
Lori always was a "people person" and loved helping anyone she could. Later in her career, she decided to get her real estate license and join Don Nunamaker Realtor team in Hood River. Lori was licensed to sell real estate in Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona.
Lori also loved hunting, fishing, and gold dredging. She would go elk hunting and gold dredging on her and Larry's mining claim in Granite, Oregon. And she loved salmon & halibut fishing with her boys in Canada.
Lori and Larry loved Yuma, Arizona and they visited as "snowbirds" every winter. They eventually bought property there in 1980. Lori also bought a home in Sparks, Nevada to be near her sisters Audrey and Thelma. Lori permanently moved to Yuma, Arizona in early 2000.
Lori had many friends in Hood River and Yuma. She loved to get together with all of her friends in Yuma and sing karaoke. Wherever she was, she was a beacon of light & love to all who were present.
Lori was the second born of eight children (five sisters and two brothers). She was preceded in death by her siblings Alice Huseby Potts, Harriet Huseby, David Huseby, and Elliot Huseby.
She is survived by her siblings Thelma Huseby Austin, Florence Huseby Akiyama, and Audrey Huseby Bartorelli and her husband Gene Bartorelli. Lori is also survived by her three sons, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her sons include Steven R. Sparks of Lake Oswego OR, Kendall M. Sparks and his wife Cindy Sparks of Hood River OR, and Jeffrey A. Sparks and his wife Kelly Sparks of Gig Harbor, WA. Her grandchildren include Zack Sparks and his wife Laurel Sparks, Amber Sparks Flores and her husband Jose Flores, Haley Sparks Elmer and her husband Austin Elmer, Ryan Baeschlin, and Emily Sparks. Her great-grandchildren include Aubrey Elmer, Sawyer Elmer, Logan Sparks, and William Sparks. Lori is also survived by her two step-daughters, Pamela Sohler and Linda Sohler Phillips, plus former husband George "Larry" Sohler (Pam & Linda's father). Also nephews and nieces; Sam and Mark Furman, Michelle Furman Price-Williams, Mitchell and Joseph Bartorelli, Linsey Austin, Dana and Erin Huseby and their mother Kate Arnold Huseby-McBride. Also very good friends Glenn and Gail Iholts.
Her ashes will be interred at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery next to her mother, father, sister, and brother.
Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, her celebration of life in Yuma and Hood River are pending until it is safe for large groups to gather. Once safe to do so, each celebration will be scheduled and the details will be provided by the family.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 26, 2020