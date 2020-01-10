|
A prayerful child of God, Lorraine Herrera Jackson was born on December 24th, 1943, in Socorro, New Mexico. The eldest daughter of fifteen children born to Juan and Mary Herrera, Lorraine attended Immaculate Conception and Yuma High School where she met her husband, Edmond Jackson, of the Yuma Indian Nation. A devoted couple for fifty-six years, Lorraine and Ed moved to Farmington, New Mexico, for his career. In Farmington, Lorraine volunteered in her community while raising six children.
Called home on January 6th, 2020, Lorraine said, "Don't cry for me. I will be in heaven with my son."
She is proceeded in death by one infant son, four brothers, and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Edmond Jackson, her children Joan Deal, Lori Sena, Deborah Taffa, Monica Bowers, Theresa Jackson, Ted Jackson, fifteen grandkids, and two great-grandsons.
Though her offspring live from Hawaii to Seattle, Connecticut to Baltimore, everyone will attend her funeral at Guadalupe Chapel in Yuma, Arizona, where she was married in 1963. A devout example, she will inspire us with her strong faith forever.
Rosary will be at 7:00pm on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton, Arizona 85350. Funeral Services will be at Guadalupe Chapel at 10:00am on Monday, January 13th, 2020 with a Celebration of her Life to follow Monday evening. There will be a cremation with no burial.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 10, 2020