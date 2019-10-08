|
Lorraine Marie Donohue Passed after after a long illness.
She was raised and resided in Kendall Park N .J., living her last 12 years in Yuma AZ.
She graduated from South Brunswick High School and worked as a computer consultant and was the owner of Advanced Training Systems. She loved her dog Ziggy, who was her faithful companion the last fourteen years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Irene Lope and brothers, Russell and Robert.
She is survived by her sister, Helen McGrath and her husband Jeffrey. Also survived by her nieces, Laura Dowling, Susan Dunbar, and Jeanne Romero and her nephews, Jeffrey Jr. and Christopher McGrath.
Contributions can be made in her name to the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 8, 2019