Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Donohue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Marie Donohue


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Marie Donohue Obituary
Lorraine Marie Donohue Passed after after a long illness.

She was raised and resided in Kendall Park N .J., living her last 12 years in Yuma AZ.

She graduated from South Brunswick High School and worked as a computer consultant and was the owner of Advanced Training Systems. She loved her dog Ziggy, who was her faithful companion the last fourteen years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Irene Lope and brothers, Russell and Robert.

She is survived by her sister, Helen McGrath and her husband Jeffrey. Also survived by her nieces, Laura Dowling, Susan Dunbar, and Jeanne Romero and her nephews, Jeffrey Jr. and Christopher McGrath.

Contributions can be made in her name to the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.