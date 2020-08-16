Louise C. Kelly left us on August 07, 2020 at the age of 62. She was at her home in Ft. Yuma, CA. She was born on September 30, 1957 in Ft. Yuma, CA to John and Beulah Kelly.



Louise was a graduate from San Pasqual High School and went on to Southwest Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) in Albuquerque, NM where she studied the culinary arts.



She returned home and was employed at Quechan Head Start as a Cook. Louise continued her employment as a Cook for San Pasqual Unified School District. Later she was employed at Quechan Paradise Casino as a Food Prep Supervisor and retired soon after.



She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 398.



Louise is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Orlando) Belvado, Arlene (Robert) Johnson, Blanche Miguel and Carmen Bard. Brother, Merrill (Lenora) Kelly, her life long friend, Althea Jose and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John F. Kelly and Beulah Kelly, sisters, Stephanie Kelly and Cassandra Miguel. Brothers, John F. Kelly III and Leonard C. Kelly.



Tribal Rites will begin at Quechan Big House on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Midnight with cremation at 5 a.m.



Pallbearers will be Jarrett Kelly, Varian Kelly, David Aragon, Burns Teton, Edwin Brown, Jarrell Bean Brown and Anthony Comet-Manchado.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Merrill Kelly, Fredrick Kelly, Orlando Kelly, Lindsay Kelly, Terrance Jose, Jordan Joaquin, Virgil Smith, Norman Osborne, Gordon Osborne, Robert Johnson, Eric Johnson, Jermaine Miguel, Jarrell Brown Sr., Dakota Aragon and Donovan Aragon



Louise, known to her family and friends as "Weezy", enjoyed her free time playing at the casino, cooking and baking and time with her family and friends.



Weezy was an Auntie to everyone and had such a big heart. She loved to tell a good story and have a good laugh. She enjoyed the simple things in life-good company, a good cruise about town and a Bugs Bunny cartoon. There was never a dull moment with her, and our family lost a little light in our lives when she left us. She will be dearly missed. We love you Auntie Weezy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store