Lucinda Escalanti Polk Smith
1937 - 2020
Lucinda Escalanti Polk Smith passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 in Winterhaven, CA. Lucinda was born on November 9, 1937 in Fort Yuma, CA to Daniel Escalanti Sr. and Julia Carr.

Lucinda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She attended Fort Yuma Elementary and Our Lady Queen of Angels High School in Los Angeles, CA and later earned her Associates of Arts Degree from Arizona Western College. She spent 19 years with the San Pasqual Elementary School as a Teacher's Assistant. One of her greatest honors was to serve as Shi'yii (Great-Grandmother) for San Pasqual Strong Hearts Native Society. She enjoyed travel, knitting, beading, word search and teaching the Kwatsan language.

She is survived by her son Damon Polk (Dori) of Cedar City, Utah; daughters, Delores Polk of Globe, AZ; Hortense Miguel, Lucia Polk, Yolanda Tiger (Vincent Sr.) and Ramona Villa all of Winterhaven, CA; sisters Malinda Thundercloud, Della Escalanti, Annette Cachora, Barbarita Koteen, Lolita Rodriguez, Emelia Koteen; brother Emilio Koteen and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Vernon Smith; father Daniel Escalanti Sr.; mother Julia Carr; son Rapheal Polk Jr.; grandson Anthony Polk Villa; grandmothers Agatha Pasqual and Rosita Carr; brother Daniel Escalanti Jr.; sister Patricia Escalanti.

Memorial services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Saturday November 7, 2020. Family viewing will be at 3:00 pm, public viewing at 4:00 pm and services by Latter Day Saints at 4:30 pm. Quechan Tribal Rites to follow at 3:00 am on Sunday, November 8, 2020 with cremation at 5:00 am at Quechan Big House. Flowers can be sent to Yuma Mortuary.

Honorary Pallbearers are Daniel Polk, Noah Polk, Julian Polk, Rapheal Polk III, Ruben Polk, Michael Duweyenie Jr., Andre Polk Estrada, Manuel Villa, Ysmeal Valenzuela, Henri Koteen, Richard Herrera, Alejandro Herrera, Emilio Koteen Sr., Quentin Escalanti, Madera Holstein, Edmund Thundercloud, Claude Thundercloud, Jon Koteen, Angel Rodriguez, Randall Moody and MJ Bullbear. Pallbearers are Allen Roy Paquin, George Miller, Melvin Geionety, Charles Bear Comes Out, Daniel Albert, and Vincent Tiger Sr.

Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
03:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary
NOV
7
Viewing
04:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary
NOV
7
Service
04:30 PM
Yuma Mortuary
NOV
8
Service
03:00 AM
Quechan Big House
NOV
8
Service
05:00 AM
Quechan Big House
