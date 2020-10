Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucretia "Cretia" Lou Nalan Gourley, 87, a former resident of Yuma, died Oct. 15, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz.



Born Jan. 18, 1933, in Mason City, Iowa, she coordinated recreational athletics for the Department of Defense at Yuma Proving Ground.



Services will be held in Mason City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Institute.



Thompson Funeral Chapel in Goodyear handled arrangements, including cremation.

