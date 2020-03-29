|
|
Age 59, passed away March 20, 2020, in Burbank, California. He was born June 1, 1960 in Yuma, Az to Ted T. and Carol Ann Medina.
Luis graduated from Kofa High School in 1978 where he lettered in Wrestling. He also attended AWC where he pursued his life long love of music.
Luis spent 25 years in Los Angeles raising his family, working and playing Rock and Roll. He most recently resided in Guerneville, Ca where he worked in Finance for Bank of America, while always writing and playing music.
Luis is survived by his son Joshua Medina of Los Angeles, Ca, Donna Davoren and family of Guerneville, Ca, former wife Lisa Medina of Los Angeles and his step daughter Heather Norris of Los Angeles, surrogate son Austin Sorney of Los Angeles, father Ted Medina of New Mexico, brother Greg Medina of Eatonville, Washington and his children Kessley Scott (Jared), Caden Medina, his daughter Eleanor, his sisters Nanci (Frank) Bustamante and her daughter Stacey and Family, Elisa (Doug) Owens and her children William, Stephaine and Harry III and all there children, Teri Ryan of Ajo Az, and the Hernandez family of Yuma.
Luis loved family and friends. Luis had an enormous music family and so many, many loving friends, old and new.
Luis is preceded in death by his Mother Carol Ann Medina, brother Chris Medina and niece Theresa Bustamante.
Luis was an organ donor so his life will live on.
Due to the events of COVID-19, we will hold a memorial at a later date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2020