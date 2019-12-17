|
Luis Velarde, 49, passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2019, in Ajo, AZ. He was born in June 1970, in Yuma, AZ, to Oscar and Elvira Velarde.
Luis is survived by his parents (Yuma, AZ), his fiancee; Juanita Escalante (Ajo, AZ), his children; Serena Velarde (Yuma), Monique Velarde (Buckeye, AZ), Luis Velarde (Yuma), Larissa Velarde (Texas) and Luis Jose Velarde (Yuma) and Mia Velarde and Alexis Velarde (Ajo, AZ) and 10 grandchildren, brother's; Oscar Velarde Jr. (Ernestina, Yuma), Manuel Velarde (Yuma), and sister's; Ana Luisa Velarde (Yuma) and Rosa Velarde (Yuma).
A funeral is scheduled for 9:30 am (Rosary), 10:00 am (Mass) on December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Capilla 417 S. 15th Ave. Yuma, AZ, 85364. Father Manuel will officiate. A private internment service of his ashes will be at 11:00 am at Johnsons Mortuary 1415 S. First Ave. Yuma, AZ, 85364.
Johnsons Mortuary and Desert Lawn Memorial Park will be handling local arrangements.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 17, 2019