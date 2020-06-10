Lupe P. Baker
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lupe P. Baker
August 16, 1935 - June 4, 2020

Lupe P. Baker passed away at her home June 4, 2020. Despite being robbed of her golden years because of her illness, Lupe had the strength and courage to reach her golden wedding anniversary this March 28th. Born to Fernando and Maria Peralta, she was a lifetime Yuman.

Lupe is survived by her husband, Robert G. Baker; brother, Tony Peralta (Mary); sister, Belen Hernandez; granddaughter, Sayanna Vomacka (Tim) of Vancover, WA; Holley Peralta of Milwakee, OR.

When time was near she was excited to be united with her loving son, Bobby; granddaughter, Francesca; Grandson, Baby Jacob; Parents, Fernando and Maria Peralta, who she loved with all her heart.

Thank you Acacia Home Health for all the love you all showed on her journey. Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary & Crematory on a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved