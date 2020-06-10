Lupe P. Baker

August 16, 1935 - June 4, 2020



Lupe P. Baker passed away at her home June 4, 2020. Despite being robbed of her golden years because of her illness, Lupe had the strength and courage to reach her golden wedding anniversary this March 28th. Born to Fernando and Maria Peralta, she was a lifetime Yuman.



Lupe is survived by her husband, Robert G. Baker; brother, Tony Peralta (Mary); sister, Belen Hernandez; granddaughter, Sayanna Vomacka (Tim) of Vancover, WA; Holley Peralta of Milwakee, OR.



When time was near she was excited to be united with her loving son, Bobby; granddaughter, Francesca; Grandson, Baby Jacob; Parents, Fernando and Maria Peralta, who she loved with all her heart.



Thank you Acacia Home Health for all the love you all showed on her journey. Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary & Crematory on a later date.

